A Science Hill man was taken into custody Friday by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on charges of Kidnapping and first-degree Strangulation.
Sean O. Campbell, 48, was also charged with being a first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The charges came from an indictment issued by a Pulaski County Grand Jury.
Campbell is accused of attacking his wife, Angela Campbell, on November 23. According to PCSO, Angela Campbell, alleged that Sean Campbell forced her into his vehicle near their Science Hill home.
She alleged that Campbell then took her to a local motel where he pushed her up against a wall and placed his hands on her neck, attempting to strangle her.
Another man who was staying at the motel, who at the time was an employee of Sean Campbell, intervened and got Sean Campbell to stop holding Angela Campbell against the wall.
Angela Campbell was able to then flee from Sean Campbell, and she hid in a bathroom in a public area of the motel while she waited for a family member to pick her up.
After she left the motel, Angela Campbell went to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Emergency Department where she was treated for her injuries.
During the investigation, it was determined that Sean Campbell has an extensive criminal history, consisting of at least two felony convictions. As a result, he was indicted for being a Persistent Felony Offender.
On January 6, Sean Campbell was observed by officers on Ash Street in Ferguson and was apprehended a short time later on an adjacent street. Serving the indictment warrant on Sean Campbell was PCSO Deputy Nathan Meadows.
Kacy Thomas, a companion of Sean Campbell, was also arrested at the scene on an out-of-county warrant for charges unrelated to the November 23rd incident.
Deputy Meadows was assisted in the arrest by Ferguson Police Chief David Cornett and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer Jason Estes.
Campbell is currently held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
