A Science Hill man was arrested after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said he was caught after stealing a pistol and a pair of cowboy boots from a Heartland Drive residence.
Anthony Michael Schultheiss, 23, was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
According to PCSO, deputies were called to a burglary in progress around 12:11 p.m. Friday at a house on Heartland Drive, in the Slate Branch/Ferry Road area of Somerset.
Witnesses told deputies that a man broke into a house and removed property, then got into the passenger’s side of a gray Nissan Altima. The Altima then fled the scene.
Soon after, Deputy Dave Campbell located a Nissan Altima matching that description as it was traveling on Ferry Road. Deputy Campbell, along with Deputies Trent Massey, Deputy Dan Pevley and Lieutenant Cary York, conducted a traffic stop on the Altima.
In searching the Altima, deputies found a loaded pistol in the floorboard where Schultheiss was sitting. They also found the stolen pair of cowboy boots inside the vehicle.
Schultheiss was arrested and charged with first-degree Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and first-degree Criminal Mischief.
Schultheiss remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
