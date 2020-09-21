A Science Hill man is facing both federal and state drug charges after being arrested in August by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Danny Gilbert Butt, 47, of Mount Hope Road was charged last week in federal court with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Before that filing, he was charged back in August in Pulaski County District Court on several counts: first-degree Enhanced Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) (second or greater offense), Enhanced Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin) (first offense), two counts of being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Possession Marijuana.
In a complaint filed in the federal case, PCSO Deputy and FBI Task Force Officer Daryl Kegley stated that he was conducting surveillance on the Butt’s residence on August 11, due to having previously received information that someone living there was trafficking both meth and heroin.
During that surveillance, Kegley said he saw at least three different vehicles in the driveway of the home. He followed one, a tan Buick, after it left the residence. That vehicle went south on Ky. 3264, and Kegley observed the vehicle fail to use a turn signal before turning onto Ansel Road.
Kegley conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. A passenger in that vehicle reportedly resisted arrest, and a search of his person and the passenger side door of the vehicle uncovered Suboxone tablets and meth.
Due to the proximity of where the traffic stop took place, Kegley decided to secure the Mount Hope Road residence and obtain a warrant.
During the search, he and Deputy Brett Thomas said they found a table in the middle of Butt’s bedroom with a large bag of suspected meth, and a bag with a “brown powdery substance,” suspected to be heroin.
Kegley said he also found digital scales, baggies, syringes and paraphernalia, as well as a back pack containing $2,481 in cash and a bottle of what was suspected to be Suboxone.
Within the bedroom, Kegley said he found two firearms, an AR-15 rifle and a .22 caliber Beretta pistol, with their ammunition. There were also two cell phones.
“Based on my training and experience, I know that drug traffickers commonly maintain large amounts of U.S. Currency, firearms and multiple phones to assist in the facilitation of their drug trafficking activity,” Kegley said.
According to Kegley, Butt said all of the items were his. “Butt stated he only received approximately $700 per month from disability and he used the extra money from selling drugs to help pay expenses around the house,” Kegley said.
At the Sheriff’s Office, Kegley said he weighed the suspected drugs and had them field tested. The suspected meth showed a positive result for being meth, and was weighed at 95.1 grams. The suspected heroin weighed 7.6 grams, although a field test showed turned out inconclusive.
Butt remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Court records show that a property bond was processed for Butt on September 15, but the federal charge was filed on the same day.
Butt waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the federal charge and was remanded back to custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.