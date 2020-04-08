A Science Hill man indicted on multiple rape and kidnapping charges has been found competent to stand trial.
Gerald Avalon Hendricks, 54, was indicted last August by the Pulaski County Grand Jury on charges from three different incidents: charges of first-degree Rape and Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to a February 1,2019 incident; first-degree Rape and two counts of Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to an April 24 incident; and first-degree Rape, first-degree Sodomy and Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to a May 1 incident.
Hendricks was arrested in June on a warrant connected to one of the incidents. According to the complaint filed by PCSO Sergeant John Hutchinson, Hendricks was at a residence on Cave Hill Road when an individual who lived there told Hendricks to kill two women who were also at the residence at that time.
Hendricks is accused of driving the women to Rock Lick Creek Road, before forcing one woman to remove her clothing to check her and her property for a “wire.”
That woman was then allowed to leave the area on foot, while Hendricks reportedly took the other woman to his home on Shady Grove Church Road. While there, Hendricks is said to have forced her to have sexual intercourse.
According to Lt. Bobby Jones, commander of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division, the investigation of that incident led to the discovery the February and May incidents.
Though he has not been charged, Hendricks has been implicated in the murder of LeeAnna Brumley. When she disappeared last May, both Brumley and the woman accused of fatally shooting her — 33-year-old Danelle N. Powell — were staying with Hendricks.
Powell was arrested in November. Shortly thereafter, Hendricks was sent to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange in order to determine his competency in regard to his three unrelated indictments.
Based on KCPC's report, Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette issued an order last Friday that Hendricks can stand trial. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for May 21.
At press time, Hendricks remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $300,000 bond.
