A Science Hill man was killed in a Friday afternoon collision between his pickup truck and a Norfolk Southern train.
George Moore, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, no on else was injured.
PCSO reports that the accident happened at the intersection of Ware Road and North 1247 in Science Hill.
This accident remains under investigation by Deputy Marcus Harrison, who is assisted by Lieutenant Richard Smith and Sergeant Dan Pevley from the Sheriff’s Office. The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the death.
Assisting at the scene were Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, the Science Hill Fire Department, the Dabney Fire Department and the Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
