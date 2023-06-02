LANCASTER - As a result of the collision on Thursday in northern Garrard County, Science Hill resident William Tilley, 67, was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner's office.
Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Garrard County Sheriff's Office was contacted in reference to a two-vehicle collision on Lexington Road (US 27) in northern Garrard County.
A 2014 Chevrolet Impala operated by William Tilley was traveling north on Lexington Road near Rocky Top Shell when he attempted to pass a 2011 Ford F-150 operated by Darlena Bain, 52, of Lancaster, in the middle turning lane when he struck Bain's vehicle and lost control striking the concrete barrier in the median followed by striking the guard rail.
The ongoing collision investigation is being conducted by Garrard County Sheriff's Office, Detective Evan Preston. He was assisted on the scene by Garrard Sheriff personnel, Kentucky State Police personnel, Camp Dick Fire and Rescue, Garrard County EMS and Bluegrass 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.