A Science Hill man facing federal drug charges has submitted a plea agreement with the U.S. District Court in London.
Danny Gilbert Butt, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, as well as guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Butt is facing between five and forty years in prison and a fine of $5 million for the first charge, plus between five years and life for the firearm charge.
In the plea agreement, Butt admitted that when law enforcement searched his residence on August 11, the more than 50 grams of methamphetamine found was his and his intent was to sell that amount.
He also admitted to owning several firearms and knowing he was prohibited from possessing those firearms due to a prior felony conviction.
“The Defendant possessed these firearms to protect himself, his methamphetamine and his proceeds from the dangers associated with drug trafficking,” his plea agreement states.
The case is based off of an arrest made August 11 by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputy Daryl Kegley.
According to Kegley’s complaint, he was conducting surveillance on Butt’s Mount Hope Road residence when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving the residence.
He stated that in that traffic stop there was evidence to indicate that the passenger of that vehicle had purchased drugs from the residence.
After obtaining a search warrant for the home, Kegley and other law enforcement reported they found a large bag of suspected meth, other suspected drug and drug paraphernalia, digital scales, $2,481 in cash and two firearms – an AR-15 rifle and a .22 caliber Beretta pistol.
According to Kegley, Butt said all of the items were his. “Butt stated he only received approximately $700 per month from disability and he used the extra money from selling drugs to help pay expenses around the house,” Kegley said.
Butt remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
