A Science Hill man has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing large quantities of meth he received from a Lexington supplier.
Billy Letner, 57, submitted a plea agreement Friday, admitting guilt to Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
As part of the agreement, the U.S. agreed to drop a second charge, that of Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
In the plea agreement, Letner admitted that between December 2021 and August 2022 he would regularly obtain “pound quantities of methamphetamine for the purpose of resale.”
He would receive the meth from a Lexington-area supplier, then bring it back to Pulaski for distribution.
On two occasions, confidential informants purchased about an ounce of meth from Letner.
Letner was taken into custody on August 25, 2022 in Rockcastle County during a traffic stop.
According to previous court documents, Letner and Lexington supplier Kaitlyn Allen had been under surveillance by law enforcement due to suspicion of transporting meth.
When deputies conducted the traffic stop on Letner in Mount Vernon, a search of his vehicle turned up four pounds of meth.
On the same day, a search of Allen’s Lexington residence turned up a “dresser drawer [with] an assortment of controlled substances to include individually wrapped plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, suspected cocaine, blue pills suspected to contain fentanyl and a 9mm loaded semi-automatic handgun.”
Allen has also been charged in this case, and has pleaded not guilty to her charges.
Both remain lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Letner is facing between 10 years and life in prison, and a supervised release of at least five years.
His sentencing date has not yet been set.
