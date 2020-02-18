A man accused of driving with a three-year-old while under the influence of marijuana has pleaded not guilty to second-degree Wanton Endangerment as well as several other traffic-related charges.
Eugene D. Abbott, 19, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening following a traffic stop on US 27. According to online court records, Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Marcus Harrison initiated the stop because the 2008 Jeep Patriot that Abbott was driving had no visible license plate.
Upon making contact with Abbott, the citation continued, Dep. Harrison smelled marijuana coming from the Jeep's interior. There was also a three-year-old passenger.
"The above [Abbott] appeared to be manifestly under the influence of marijuana due to bloodshot eyes and slurred speech," Dep. Harrison wrote, adding that the man advised him he was under the influence and also had metal rods in this legs from a previous accident.
For Abbott's safety, the deputy wrote, he was not given portions of the field sobriety test except for HGN (Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus) — which he did not complete satisfactorily. Abbott was then placed under arrest.
"A search of the interior of the vehicle located several used marijuana cigarettes, a small bag of marijuana, rolling papers and a marijuana bud grinder," the deputy wrote.
Abbott was first transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where implied consent was read and accepted, before being booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center. He was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday morning — pleading not guilty to the following charges: second-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (1st offense), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Operator's License, No/Expired Registration Plates, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, and License To Be In Possession.
All charges are either misdemeanors or traffic violations. Abbott was released on bond following his arraignment and is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court for a pretrial conference on February 24.
