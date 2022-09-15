The person who was shot in a Wednesday evening altercation in Science Hill is recovering at a Lexington hospital, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
PCSO and Sheriff Greg Speck reported that 71-year-old Claudius Blevins was shot multiple times at his Fairview Road home.
Deputies arrived on the scene around 5:33 p.m.
The shooter was reported to be Blevins’ wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. Deputies reported that it appeared Claudius Blevins and Margaret Blevins had been in a domestic altercation, and during the course of that, the wife fired multiple shots at the husband, striking him.
Claudius Blevins was treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center by PHI Air Medical Service.
Officials said they checked on the shooting victim Thursday, where they were told he was continuing to recover.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. “Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are evaluating the scene and evidence, and obtaining statements to determine what occurred,” a PCSO statement said.
“Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for a determination concerning presentation to a Pulaski County Grand Jury,” PCSO stated.
Along with EMS and PHI, assisting at the scene were the Science Hill Police Department and the Science Hill Fire Department.
