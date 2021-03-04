The wheels on the ... SUV go ‘round and ‘round?
At Science Hill School they do, as the single-facility district in northern Pulaski has just bought a new vehicle for transporting students and personnel in situations where a bus just won’t do.
“We’ve been needing one,” said Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse. “All we had was a pick-up truck for the maintenance man.”
The school purchased a used 2009 Chevrolet HHR from the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships. With about 52,000 miles on it, a vehicle that “hauls five (people) comfortably,” Dyehouse felt like the school got a good buy for $6,100.
“We kind of liked it,” he said. “I drove it, our transportation director (Chris Tilley) drove it. We were really satisfied with it.”
The vehicle would be used to transport students for various reasons when there’s a small enough number to make a 65-seat bus impractical.
“You also don’t have to clean the bus after it’s had two trips that day,” said Dyehouse. “It can always be used for meetings, to send two teachers to The Center (for Rural Development) instead of taking two separate vehicles. The maintenance man can also take it to get parts instead of that old four-wheel drive truck; they can jump in the Chevrolet and take it to town.”
The school is picking up the vehicle today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.