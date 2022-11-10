With Friday being Veterans Day, Science Hill School took the opportunity Wednesday to recognize the men and women who have served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces.
"We are so proud of our students who worked hard to honor our veterans today," said Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse.
Students and staff worked together to honor veterans in a number of different and creative ways. Band and Choir students performed under the direction of Brittany LaBelle and Carlee Cornett, while Consumer Science students worked together under the guidance of Robyn Stephens to make four Quilts of Valor that were presented to deserving veterans.
Following the ceremony, veterans and their guests were fed a meal prepared by school personnel and served by eighth-grade students.
"Special thanks to Mrs. Hanna Young for working to make the meal special for our guests," said Dyehouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.