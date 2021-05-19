Forget the Benjamins. It's all about the Dyehouses, baby.
Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse's face appeared on a $1,400 dollar bill — sort of — given to the school's faculty at the recent close of the 2020-21 school year.
"We called it the 'Science Hill Stimulus,'" said Dyehouse. It was given "due to all the extra work that went into making the COVID year doable for the kids. So many people gave so much work on top of what they normally do. We found a way to use the COVID money we're blessed with (to help them)."
The money — actually a stipend, noted Dyehouse — was distributed last Friday in a unique way. Dyehouse credits Kellie Wilson, Director of Pupil Personnel and Dean of Students, with the idea. The school had a staff meeting and as people came in, they'd draw an envelope that had a number on it, not knowing what was inside.
"We'd let them trade envelopes to see what door prize they were going to get; they didn't know (the envelopes) all had the same thing," said Dyehouse. "We counted to three and they all opened the envelopes at the same time."
The message that came with the Dyehouse dollar said, "This is considered 'extra duty pay' for all your sacrifice, dedication and service during the 2020-2021 school year. You have kept our students safe, loved them as your own, and taught them well in less than ideal circumstances Please know you and your investment in our children are so very appreciated."
It was a warm and fuzzy ending to a most unusual school year, which felt the effect of COVID-19 regulations from the state in numerous ways. Early in the year, as education leaders debated when to go back to school and parents were choosing between virtual learning at home or going into the classroom, Science Hill made the decision to push back their school start date to September 9, after Labor Day, to give themselves more time to see what worked and what didn't and to make sure they were completely ready for the year ahead.
"We ended up going (to school) 120 days in person, and I feel like that's probably as much as anybody in the whole state did," said Dyehouse. "... We ended up adding 30 minutes to each school day. That helped us make up a little time, and allowed us to get out of school last Wednesday."
Decreasing days in class by extending the school day proved a popular way of doing things. Dyehouse said they've made a compromise for the 2021-22 school year to keep the longer day — just not quite as long.
"Some people liked it later in the afternoon; we wouldn't dismiss until 3:30 p.m.," said Dyehouse. "We surveyed parents and teachers, and decided to go 15 minutes longer — we'd get out at 3:15 instead of 3 p.m. (as in past years) — and go 170 days total; we went 175 days normally. That schedule seemed to appeal to a lot of different people."
Despite all the COVID-related challenges, it was a successful school year for Science Hill, the single-facility district in northern Pulaski County. Dyehouse is particularly proud that they were able to provide Chromebook laptop computers for all students down to kindergarten, all the way through eighth-grade. The school was also able to replace overhead projectors with Promethean smart televisions.
But for Dyehouse, "the highlight of the year was getting to see those kids back in person after a long break ... getting to see their faces and smiles and getting those hugs."
The school held its eighth-grade graduation for the first time in two years, an event Dyehouse describes as being a truly "classy" affair.
"(Students wear) tuxedos and formal dresses; we did it again this way this year," said the superintendent. "Last year, we had to do a drive-thru graduation (in front of the school). We did the best we could, but it's just not the same.
"We filled the auditorium up with parents," he added, noting that the graduating class was about 43 strong. "We allowed every student 10 tickets. That allowed us to almost fill up the auditorium. Folks were so happy to be there as part of an in-person graduation. It went off without a hitch."
Looking ahead to the coming school year, Dyehouse said that "kids are going to see some new things." That includes a new-look cafeteria ("We replaced all the lunchroom tables," said Dyehouse) and brand-new textbooks, thanks to COVID-related funding the school will use to replaced outdated books. They'll also use money for supplies to help with what Dyehouse calls "intervention" for students who might have fallen behind during COVID-period absence, and will be hiring two special intervention teachers, one to focus on reading and the other on math.
But right now, it's time to simply look back and the school year that was and celebrate the successes that Science Hill School enjoyed in a turbulent time.
"We finished up the year strong," said Dyehouse. "I feel like we did it the way it needed to be done. As bad as things were, I feel Science Hill did the best it could with the situation we were handed."
