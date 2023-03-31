The roof of Science Hill School has been blue ever since students moved over to the North U.S. 27 facility from the old downtown building in the early 1990s.
Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse hopes that changes soon.
“(We’re) going to get rid of that ugly blue,” he said.
Before University of Kentucky fans get mad, it’s true that blue doesn’t fit in with Science Hill’s Yellowjacket orange-and-black color scheme — and a black roof with a new protective coat is what Dyehouse is looking forward to should current plans meet approval.
On Tuesday, Science Hill School’s District Facility Planning Committee met to discuss potential construction projects at the school.
“You do that thing every four years; that’s a state mandate,” said Dyehouse. A committee of 10 people, made up of community members, educators, and an architect — in this case, Somerset-based Deco Architects — meets four times and then submit plans to the Kentucky Department of Education for their approval.
“Or for them to mark it up and send it back and say, ‘Eh, this is too much for this, that won’t work,’” added Dyehouse.
The group has met three times now and will do so again in April. But they know what they want and are hoping the state will be able to approve it and help with the funding.
Dyehouse said “the main goal” for this coming fall is to re-do the school’s roof.
“That’s a huge project for us,” he said. “It’s a little over 30 years old, so it’s time for our roof to be resurfaced. We’re not going to have to put a new roof on, it looks like we’re going to be able to resurface it, which would also allow us to change the color of it.”
Along with a new black color, the roof will also be coated to help prevent leaking, which has been a problem over time.
“It’s just what you would have with a 30-year-old roof at your house,” said Dyehouse. “You do start to get some leaks. We don’t want that to cause any damage, because we’ve got such a nice building that’s been taken care of for so long, and we want to make sure that we take care of our building, so getting the roof fixed is priority one.”
Just resurfacing the roof rather than replacing it fully will keep the cost of the project down substantially. Dyehouse said the project could cost in the “ballpark” of $300,000, but a totally new roof could be up toward $1 million.
If it’s approved come July, the project could get underway in the fall, as the work can be done while students are in the building.
Additionally, the school is looking to build four new classrooms on the north side of the facility.
“If the bonding potential is there for us to do it, we’ve got to the point where we are over capacity with our growth,” said Dyehouse. “We’ve grown over 10 percent just this school year in attendance. And we already have 57 new students as of (Thursday) that have signed up online. So that’s going to put us right at 100 new students at Science Hill just because of the new law that allows students to choose where they go.”
This project could cost over of $2 million, for the classrooms and accompanying restrooms, and would ideally be completed by fall of 2024.
The school will need to come up with a certain amount of the money for these projects on its own, but if approved, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) can see to it that state money is provided to match what the local district puts up.
“It’s very possible that we can do it,” said Dyehouse. “We’ll see what KDE says, and then we’ll go to our bonding people, and say, ‘Can we or can we not do this?’ And they will not let you build something if you cannot pay for it.”
While the growth Science Hill — a single-facility district serving students up through the eighth grade — is experiencing that necessitates the new classroom space might mean the hassle of new projects, it’s hassle that Dyehouse is happy to have.
“Everybody in the state is losing students,” he said. “We’ve been blessed this year that we’re on the plus side. While a lot of school districts are losing kids, we’re gaining, and we’re really thrilled with that.”
