From Science Hill to western Kentucky, the Christmas spirit of generosity is flowing.
At Science Hill School, the single-facility district in northern Pulaski County, efforts have been underway recently to help the victims of recent tornado destruction in the western part of the state.
And that was no more true than at the home game of the boys Yellowjackets basketball team on Monday night, a doubleheader pitting the sixth- and eighth-grade teams against Garrard County.
"We let everyone in for free," said Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, noting that they were inspired by a similar idea done in a recent match-up between Somerset and Pulaski County on the hardwood. "We asked for cash donations or gift cards."
The end result? Science Hill took in a whopping $880 for the good cause — a better return than they'd normally have gotten from the game crowd.
"It was amazing," said Dyehouse. "No way even on eighth-grade night or Homecoming night have we taken up that much at the gate, so people really gave from the heart."
Dyehouse said the money will be given directly to a school in one of the areas that was affected by the December 10 tornado event that caused severe damage to communities such as Mayfield and Bowling Green. Dyehouse plans on talking with superintendents in western Kentucky and coming to a decision soon about where the money should go.
That's not the only thing Science Hill has done recently to help the tornado victims, however. The school's PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) partnered with Valley Farm Supply, a Science Hill-area business whose owner, Wes Hargis, is a grandparent of a Science Hill student and father of one of the PTO officers, Jennifer Price, noted Dyehouse.
Science Hill students and families brought all sorts of goods needed to help the victims — food, hygiene items, clothes — and the amount donated was enough to fill a 24-foot enclosed trailer; "They stuffed that thing all the way to the top," said Dyehouse.
Valley Farm Equipment headed out Saturday to deliver the items to western Kentucky. Cracker Barrel, All Boats Service Center, Animal Care Center, and other local entities also participated in gathering items for the effort.
"I'm so proud of our Science Hill School and community for just showing up," said Dyehouse, "so proud of our folks that we could have a little part in helping folks who are hurting so much at Christmastime."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.