“We’ve been concerned about him all day.”
Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse was reacting to the unexpected absence of the school’s Health and Physical Education teacher Dylan Gaskin, who suffered a medical emergency on Sunday while playing basketball.
Dyehouse said he informed the single-facility district’s staff of what happened late Sunday night via a group text. Dyehouse explained that the statement he put out said that Gaskin had been playing in a church league when he shot a lay up and went down to the ground, hitting his head and blacking out. Dyehouse told the staff that Gaskin had apparently suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm and was taken to Lexington for treatment.
Gaskin also serves as the Science Hill’s boys middle school basketball coach, and that most of the students there know him by that title — “coach.”
“On my announcements (Monday) morning before the Pledge, I let everyone know — I wanted the kids to know why he wasn’t here,” said Dyehouse. “We let the kids know that Coach Gaskin had gotten sick and was at the hospital. I wanted to let them know that, and that their family could be praying for him, and I would update them as soon as I had more news.”
Dyehouse said that Director of Pupil Personnel Kellie Wilson is organizing an effort among the school’s staff to raise money for a gift card to give to Gaskin’s wife Madison, who is staying with her husband at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. “It will help her with her room and food,” said Dyehouse.
He noted that the community has already reached out and shown their support to the school.
“We want everybody to know that we’ve been getting a lot of texts and emails,” said Dyehouse. “We appreciate all the prayers and good thoughts for Coach Gaskin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.