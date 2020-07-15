Sometimes being late to class might not be a bad thing.
While the other two major public school systems in Pulaski County are currently planning on starting August 5, Science Hill School has pushed back its first day for students to September 9.
“We just want to make sure we’re completely ready,” said Jimmy Dyehouse, Science Hill Superintendent, “to make sure we’re doing what we need to do for our kids to get an education, whether they’re at home, doing distance lessons, or face-to-face instruction.”
Originally, Science Hill was set to start on August 6.
There are lots of i’s to dot and t’s to cross at the single-facility school district in northern Pulaski, which only goes up through the eighth grade, readies for the 2020-21 school year. A lot of uncertainty, too. Starting later gives Science Hill an advantage, as Dyehouse sees it.
“I think waiting a little bit is the best plan,” said Dyehouse, preparing for his fourth year as Science Hill Superintendent, fifth at the school overall. “It gives us an opportunity to see what happens with the other districts who are starting earlier, to see what mistakes are being made. It gives our teachers more time to prepare for distance learning, to make sure kids are getting the same thing at home as they’d get at school.”
Teachers will be in August 17 to start preparing for the unusual school year to come, where parents are given the option of having students attend classes in person or do their schoolwork from home due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Dyehouse said that registration started for families on Wednesday morning; with responses in from about half the school’s population, 28 kids out of approximately 250 selected the distance learning option. Science Hill is still waiting to hear from the other half, with a deadline by the end of next week.
“It’s going to be new learning, not like NTI,” said Dyehouse, referencing the “non-traditional instruction” packets used to allow students to make up school days at home in the past due to factors like bad weather cancelling classes. “The kids at home are going to get the same lesson the kids in front of the teacher get. We’re going to record those lessons and put them up on Google Classroom. That will allow (students at home) to do it during the day, whether in real time or if they want to do it later that night with their parents; they can watch the same lesson.”
There will be 158 instructional days during the school year (with a target of May 20, 2021 for the last day of school) instead of the normal 175, but 30 minutes will be tacked on to each day to reach the number of instructional hours required by the state, with school getting out at 3:30 p.m. instead of 3 p.m., noted Dyehouse.
The process has been a challenging one to get everything figured out, but Dyehouse is staying focused on what matters most: the students.
“The way things have been (going back to last school year), it’s like, what’s next?” said Dyehouse. “We’re still getting stuff from the state where we’ve asked them questions and getting back responses like, ‘That’s all we know at this time.’ ... All we want parents to know is, we’re going to do the absolute best job we can to keep their kids safe and give their kids an education just like we always have, just with some new things added.
