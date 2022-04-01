Science Hill School loves Coach Gaskin. Anyone driving down U.S. 27 just before the end of the school day Friday could see that very clearly.
As Dylan Gaskin was making his way home from an extended hospital stay in Lexington following a recent medical emergency, Science Hill students and faculty lined up outside the northern Pulaski educational facility to wave and show their support to their fellow Yellowjacket.
"(Gaskin) got released today from the hospital," said Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse. "(Director of Pupil Personnel) Kellie Wilson was texting Coach Gaskin's wife without Coach knowing it, and we were finding out how long it was going to be before they came through Science Hill. So we had it all planned out and he didn't know anything about it."
On March 20, Gaskin had been playing in a church league when he shot a lay up and went down to the ground, hitting his head and blacking out. Dyehouse said that Gaskin had apparently suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm and was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.
Dyehouse said he informed the single-facility district’s staff of what happened late Sunday night via a group text.
Gaskin is the school’s Health and Physical Education teacher and also coaches middle school boys basketball. Dyehouse said most of the students there know him simply as "Coach."
Science Hill had a window between 2:35 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. to greet Gaskin as his vehicle drove past the school en route to home — and they weren't going to miss it.
"He was riding on the passenger side, his wife was driving hm, and we had everybody ready, we had it down just within minutes," said Dyehouse. "We knew right where they were at when they came through Eubank, and I called all our kids outside. Every kid and every teacher and every staff member all went out on the sidewalk. A lot of them were holding up signs; the PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) even bought signs that said, 'Welcome home, Coach Gaskin.' We had yard signs, balloons, and all the kids were standing there waving."
Gaskin's vehicle pulled right up through the parent pick-up line, putting him up close with the kids and his peers at the school.
"He was having trouble holding it together, even coming down the driveway," said Dyehouse. "He had his arm sticking out the window, and the kids were walking up, giving him a high-five as they drove by real slow."
After getting home, Gaskin texted Wilson his appreciation for the school's warm welcome home.
"He couldn't believe that we did that for him," said Dyehouse. "It almost made it worth it just to see the kids because he missed them so much and he loved them so much. And he said, 'By the way, I cried almost all the way to the house.'"
Dyehouse said that Gaskin is planning on returning to work Monday, April 18, following the spring break vacation.
