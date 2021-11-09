Science Hill is more than just a school. Over the past month, it tried to be a village — or more accurately, the Village.
Students at the single-facility school district in northern Pulaski County recently collected comforting items for regional charitable organization Be the Village — specifically, pajamas and stuffed animals.
Tim Leigh, coordinator of the Science Hill Family Resource and Youth Service Center at the school, said that students in pre-school through fourth grade collected the items and brought them in during October and the first part of November, ending Monday.
"A teacher in training that's here with us needed to do a little project like that in the school for her class," said Leigh. "We picked Be the Village. I've known about this organization for a while. They're up and coming."
Appropriately, Stephanie Roberts, co-founder and executive director of Be the Village actually used to work at Science Hill School, beginning her teaching career there.
"Science Hill has always had a really special place in my heart," she said, noting that it means even more that they would hold the drive than any other school. "Just having a place that means so much to me jump and support our community, it's huge."
The non-profit Be the Village serves all of south-central Kentucky, providing foster, adoptive, kinship and at-risk families with physical resources when children enter foster or relative care, and offer ongoing emotional and educational support.
"We started Be the Village with the hope and the thought that there are so many people out there that have a heart to serve vulnerable children in our community and children in foster care in our community, but just don't know how," she said. "It's awesome to be able to see even young members of our community jumping in and helping."
In total, Science Hill students raised 275 items. The pajamas and stuffed animals needed to be new with the tags on, and will be going to the foster kids and others served by Be the Village.
"When children enter foster care in Somerset or surrounding counties, they can apply for a care pack through us, and that includes five outfits, a new pair of shoes, two pair of pajamas, a new stuffed animal, a new blanket, a book, a new toy, a new coat, socks, underwear, even new beds and car seats if they need them," said Roberts. "So those pajamas and stuffed animals are going to go to those care packs."
The donation period was for two weeks. The home room that brought in the most items was promised a pizza party as a reward — or ice cream, if they preferred.
"So we got a little competition going," said Leigh, who noted that the winner was Mr. Davis' second grade class with 107 items.
Roberts will come pick up the items at Science Hill on Friday. The school will have a special themed "Pajama Day" to celebrate.
Leigh was "absolutely" pleased with what the Be the Village drive was able to bring in. He said the kids were excited about the project, and would come to school in the morning and enthusiastically show him what they were bringing in.
"We never have any kind of fundraiser that doesn't just go through the roof," said Leigh. "We've got some good kids and some good parents."
