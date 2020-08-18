In the case of Science Hill Independent, it truly is a case of “See you in September.”
The Board of Education agreed Tuesday to stick with its plan of offering both in-person and distance learning options for students. The first day of school remains September 9.
The board made this decision against the recommendations of Governor Andy Beshear, who requested school districts hold off having in-person classes until September 28.
The Governor made those recommendations last week, saying he had spoken with Kentucky teachers and school administrators before taking it to the public.
Beshear said holding classes traditionally while COVID-19 cases were on the rise was “not the right thing to do for these kids, it’s not the right thing to do for their faculty and it’s not the right thing to do as Governor.”
Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, however, called the Governor’s comments “very upsetting and very unfair” to districts in areas that are not seeing a lot of active cases.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Dyehouse said students and parents would continue to have the choice between taking classes through distance learning or by attending classes in person. Those parents who chose to let their children learn by coming into the school building would need to sign a waiver.
Dyehouse told board members the waiver was added to ease their minds if they were concerned about potential lawsuits.
“I don’t think that will happen,” Dyehouse said. “I think since we’re already giving folks a choice of whether you come in person or distance learn, I think that takes the liability off of us.”
Safety requirements have been put in place for students attending classes in the building. Those include:
* Temperature checks for students as they load buses or before they exit parent vehicles.
• Strategic traffic flow plans to reduce students in the hallways/common areas.
* No locker use. Students will report to classes as soon as they arrive at school.
• P-5 students will remain in their classrooms and teachers will change classes for instruction.
• All students will still receive "specials" classes each day as well as outdoor recess as weather permits.
• Masks will be available for students, or they may bring their own from home.
• Social distancing will be observed during class time. Therefore, masks will not have to be worn all day. When students are in the hallway or moving to a different location they will be asked to put their mask on.
• If the child has a health condition that prevents him or her from wearing a mask, the school will accommodate on an individual basis.
• Extra cleaning and sanitizing will take place throughout the day and in the evenings.
• Teachers will wear PPE if working in small groups with students. School officials hope to use face shields when possible to students will still see teachers' faces completely.
• Common areas (lobby, cafeteria, auditorium, etc.) will have limited access for students.
• Playground times will be scheduled at alternating times for students.
• The school nurse will have procedures in place to deal with students/faculty who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms separate from the Nurse's Office.
• Students may be asked to alternate eating in the cafeteria and classroom so that no student eats in classrooms everyday but the school can maintain social distancing safely.
• The school encourages as many students as possible to be picked up and dropped off rather than ride the bus.
• Buses will have assigned seats for all students and students must wear masks.
• All staff members will be tested for COVID-19 before the first day of school.
