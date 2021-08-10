You don’t have to wonder where Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse stands on the recent school mask mandate – his Tuesday evening message to parents described Governor Andy Beshear as a “liberal lunatic.”
He then ended his message with an apology about having to follow the mandate.
The superintendent of Science Hill Independent, the one-building district that teaches students from grades kindergarten to eighth grade, sent out an audio message to parents getting the word out about Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring all kids and adults to wear masks at school.
In the minute-long message, he expressed his own frustration at how the governor’s order overrode the decisions he and the school board had made about making masks optional.
Jimmy Dyehouse’s message to parents, in full, was as follows:
“Parents, good afternoon. As you already know, and probably have already heard, this liberal lunatic that we have up in Frankfort has signed another executive order mandating masks for all students and adults in school. What this means is the professional opinion of your superintendent doesn’t matter, the opinion of your school board doesn’t matter, and you as parents, your opinion doesn’t matter. Because I know exactly how you all feel about your children wearing masks, and believe me, I’m as frustrated as you are over this. Starting in the morning, all students will have to wear a mask on the bus and inside the building, as well as adults inside of our building will have to be masked tomorrow. We’re hoping that this will be fought in court this week and we’ll get this overturned. I’ll let you know as soon as I hear something further. I’m sorry. Thank you."
