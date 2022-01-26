A familiar face in Pulaski County education is looking to take on a new role as a magistrate on the county’s fiscal court.
Jimmy Dyehouse, Superintendent of Science Hill Schools, has filed to run for magistrate in the northern-situated District 3, which Jimmy Wheeldon is currently representing on the Pulaski County Fiscal Court. Wheeldon will be running again as well, and so are challengers Mike New, Patrick Butcher, and Reginald Chaney. All are running as Republicans, including Dyehouse.
“I’ve been thinking about it for the last three or four years; it’s been on my mind,” said Dyehouse. “I feel like it’s something that I can do. I live out in the county, so I’m on the roads quite a bit, as far as being able to check road conditions, things like that. So I feel like that’s a plus, and also my superintendent experience. Working with a school board is similar to working with the fiscal court.”
Dyehouse is a native of Lincoln County, but has lived in Pulaski County for the past 12 years, and has been at Science Hill since 2016, starting out as principal for one year before moving into the superintendent’s office. His father Bill was a magistrate in Lincoln County for 22 years. But Dyehouse believes he’s known well enough in this area by now to fit in on Pulaski’s governing body.
“I feel like folks know a little bit about me,” he said.
Certainly, Dyehouse’s name became well-known even around the state last summer after challenging Gov. Andy Beshear’s policies on mask mandates in schools. Dyehouse had been prepared for Science Hill, a single-facility district, to go mask-optional for families in regard to COVID-prevention methods, but the night before school was to start, Beshear ordered the mandate back in place, leading to Dyehouse calling him a “liberal lunatic” on a message that went out to parents informing of them of the change. His comments made state news and were championed by one side of the political aisle, criticized by the other, but Dyehouse said at the time that, while his remarks were made in frustration, he didn’t apologize for “standing up” for his kids.
As soon as policy changed on the state level that allowed the decision-making about masks to go back to the local level, Dyehouse had Science Hill return to the original idea: allowing individual families to decided whether or not to send their children to school wearing masks.
“I don’t think the COVID thing is going away any time soon, so if there’s something I can do in a leadership role to help our folks be able to decide and make their own minds up about vaccines, Pulaski Countians making their minds up about masking their students or masking in public, I feel like I’ve got an advantage there because I’ve dealt with it now going on three years,” he said.
Another aspect of his time working with school that can help with the fiscal court’s business is in the area of budgets, said Dyehouse. “Working with the school budget, that’s one of our biggest tasks that we have (as a superintendent),” he said.
While the decision has not yet been made whether Dyehouse will continue as superintendent in the coming school year or retire, it will have no effect on his decision to run for magistrate, which he’ll attempt either way, he said.
“I feel like (the two positions) would actually work good together,” he said.
Discussing his experience being around his father who was a magistrate in Lincoln County, Dyehouse noted, “I was a kid growing up, and did a lot of electioneering and things like that with Dad. Just hearing what he had to say about the job in Lincoln, and getting a lot of experience that way riding with him to check roads when it was snowing, those kinds of things, I remember well. That’s probably another reason I felt like (running); I think that’s something that I would enjoy as well.”
