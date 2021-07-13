Back-to-school shopping can be a hassle — and expensive.
This year, Science Hill School is making it elementary.
The singe-facility school district in northern Pulaski County announced this week that they would be buying and providing necessary school supplies for every students in every grade for the coming 2021-22 school year.
"We're hoping to take pressure off of parents this year, (instead of) having to go to Walmart, fight the crowd, find the school supplies, you can't find your list" said Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse. "We'll be able to purchase those with 'FRYSC' money and have those waiting on students the first day when they get here August 11."
FRYSC is the Family Resource Youth Service Center, for which Tim Leigh serves as coordinator at Science Hill. Dyehouse said that Leigh "has found a way" to purchase the supplies for each of the approximately 445 students at the school, which serves both elementary and middle school students — every class list, preschool through eighth grade.
"He was able to use the money budgeted to him each year — instead of spending it in other places, he's going to use a large chunk of it for the school supplies," said Dyehouse. "That was a place he felt like would be a great use of those resources. What better way to use that (money) than to give kids what they need to start school."
It's unclear exactly how much money will be spent yet, as Leigh is still going through each grade's supply list and totaling numbers. "He assures us it will be taken care of," said Dyehouse.
The idea actually came from the school's attendance clerk Tammy Gross, who saw the idea put in place somewhere else and thought it would be perfect for Science Hill.
"We'd just been talking about things that we'd like to see happen because we're so excited about kids getting to come back after last year," said Dyehouse. "We talked about it with Mr. Tim and thought it was one way to say welcome back, to do something special for the kids."
It's a good opportunity for a district like Science Hill because it's so small, whereas it might not be possible in other school systems.
"It would be hard to do at a larger school," said Dyehouse. "(In) Fayette County, can you imagine the list? Phew."
For instance, the kindergarten supply list includes things like glue sticks, markers, a plastic folder with two pockets, and a box of tissues. First Grade has pencils, a composition notebook, and a pair of scissors. In Fifth Grade, students need things like highlighters, loose leaf paper, and a hard-shell pencil case.
Of course, those are all the kinds of school supplies most adults are used to, but times have changed. Dyehouse noted that the list of needed items for later grades is much shorter because they do so much on computers now.
Even so, Dyehouse expects the plan to purchase supplies for students will be welcomed by Science Hill families, and has already heard positive feedback from parents after the announcement was made on Monday.
"That's one thing we love about being a community school," said Dyehouse. "It affords us opportunities that other districts don't have."
