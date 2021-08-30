A Science Hill woman has been charged in federal court on drug offenses after being arrested last year by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Angela N. Burdine, 29, has been charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and 100 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Heroin (all one charge), as well as Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine, A Mixture Containing a Heroin and a Quantity of Pills Containing Alprazolam (all one charge).
A federal Grand Jury found that beginning in July of 2020 and continuing through October 15, 2020, Burdine was in possession of the different drugs with the intent to distribute them.
In October, Burdine was arrested at her residence by PCSO with help from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police. She was taken into custody along with two Somerset men, Eric R. Peters, 40, and William D. Godby, 42.
According to the PCSO report at the time, deputies approached the front door of Burdine’s North Ky. 1247 residence and announced their presence. After a reasonable amount of time, according to the sheriff’s office, deputies forced entry into the residence. They located Burdine in the bathroom of the residence attempting to flush items.
Deputies were able to recover the items before they were lost, finding approximately three ounces of methamphetamine and 40 Xanax tablets in the toilet, according to the sheriff’s office.
While searching a bedroom in the residence, deputies located numerous baggies of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales, cash, baggies, and a safe, according to the sheriff’s office, which also said that deputies were able to gain access to the safe where a substantial amount of methamphetamine and heroin were located.
Deputies reportedly seized around 679.9 grams (or 1.5 pounds) of meth, 92 grams of heroin and 468 Xanax pills at that time.
No court date has yet been given for the federal case.
