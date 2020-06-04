A Science Hill woman died Wednesday morning when she was struck by a train, according to Science Hill Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Martin.
Betty L. Duncan, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Martin said he responded to a call just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday stating that a train had struck a pedestrian just south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Science Hill.
At the scene, Martin said he was told Duncan was walking on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound train.
"The crew had made many attempts to alert (Duncan) with the train's horn," Martin said.
The investigation is continuing by the Science Hill Police Department. It was assisted at the scene by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the Science Hill Fire Department, Norfolk Southern Railway and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
