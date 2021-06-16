A local artist has responded to current controversy about his connection to city government.
Jeremy Scrimager contacted the Commonwealth Journal on Wednesday and sent a statement addressing insensitive slurs he publicly made last October which were recorded on video and recently came to light, as well as the call for Mayor Alan Keck, a friend of Scrimager's, to remove the artist's work from his office at the Somerset Energy Center.
"There is no place in this world for such stupidity," said Scrimager of his recorded comments, which included slurs directed at both the African-American and LGBTQ communities. "And I wish I had a more elegant word, but a more elegant word wouldn’t justly and aptly describe those ignorant and hateful words and actions."
Scrimager was set to take part as a visual artist in this weekend's Juneteenth event, celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. But after controversy about the video erupted on social media last month, Scrimager was removed from that event's schedule, with statements from both the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck confirming Scrimager's disassociation from both Juneteenth and other city functions.
"It’s also important to note that Jeremy is my friend. I am disappointed in his behavior — words and actions like those in the video are completely unacceptable. I will personally treat him with grace and mercy like I endeavor to do with anyone who makes mistakes (as we all do)," said Keck in a statement at that time. "But the City of Somerset cannot and will not tolerate this behavior from anyone affiliated with the city, whether that person is an employee, contractor or volunteer."
However, Keck has continued to display Scrimager's art in his office at the city hall facilities and on Monday, faced a call from citizen Suzanne Pogue to remove that art since it's not his private property but rather a public space.
"People have really been hurt by his comments, and even if it wasn't directed at me, or at them, it's not how I want our city to be presented to the public," said Pogue of having Scrimager's art in the Energy Center.
Keck said that he would consider removing the art "if the council were to request it, but personally not at this time."
In his statement, Scimager addressed this controversy, saying, "I know there have been calls by some to remove my art from any and all businesses and public spaces. While those decisions are outside of my control, I support them. If what it takes for us to begin to heal is to expel, to purge ourselves, then I support that effort."
See the "Opinion/Columns" section of this website, "Artist asks: How do we heal?" for Scrimager's statement in its entirety: https://www.somerset-kentucky.com/opinion/artist-asks-how-do-we-heal/article_28ac2a8c-cefe-11eb-ba6a-2b7fd258eb73.html?fbclid=IwAR2ayWPZn-eFL7M75lVewboTKuZOiIpV7HiQjzz_KZ9i88aZVWU2v4CrRGA#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
