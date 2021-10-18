In the newspaper business, there exists what is often called the “Yes, we have no bananas” story.” A term often used by the late, great Bill Mardis of the Commonwealth Journal, it refers to an update on a situation people are curious about, only to say that there is no news on the subject.
Such is the case with a mysterious boom felt across a wide swath of Pulaski County on Saturday evening.
Sometime around 9 p.m., a loud thud was heard and felt by people in different parts of the community. A reporter was visiting family in the Ringgold Road area when it happened. The first thought was that someone had fallen in another part of the house, but that wasn’t the case; neither had any furniture fallen to the floor.
Social media turned up reports of others feeling the same. The Commonwealth Journal was alerted to the noise being heard in the area of High Street downtown. A reporter contacted Captain Mike Correll of the Somerset Police Department to see what might have been the cause.
Correll hadn’t heard of anything happening however — say, an explosion of some kind at a local residence or perhaps an electrical transformer — but did say that he’d heard similar reports out of the Oak Hill area. Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker hadn’t heard of anything significant occurring to cause the boom either.
It’s the spooky season, so it’s worth mentioning that mysterious sonic booms — sometimes called “skyquakes” — are one of those Kentucky quirks that are fodder for paranormal investigators. (Of course, jet planes provide a more grounded explanation for such phenomena usually.) Baker agreed with a reporter that sonic booms could be a cause of what locals experienced, or possibly a meteorite.
A call to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., however proved fruitless, with no reports of atmospheric disturbances Saturday. So if it was something in the skies, it wasn’t noticed by the NWS.
And so the mystery remains. Pulaski Countians know what they heard. They know what they felt. What we don’t know right now is what it was. Maybe that makes for a bit of a shaky story, but sometimes there just are no bananas.
