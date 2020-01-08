A man who killed his wife in October reportedly killed himself Wednesday as law enforcement was attempting to serve him with a warrant for her murder.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced that Bobby Edgar Eldridge, 33, of Old Cuba Road in Eubank, was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Wednesday by Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk. The cause of death was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to PCSO.
Eldridge’s wife, Donna Lorrin Eldridge, 30, died on October 27 after a domestic violence altercation resulted in Donna Eldridge being shot in the head.
At that time, Bobby Eldridge was also found with a gunshot wound. He was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries, then released.
“The investigation into the death of Donna Eldridge by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff's Office determined that Donna Eldridge had been shot by her husband, Bobby Eldridge who then turned a gun on himself,” the PCSO said in a statement.
As a result of the investigation, a warrant charging Bobby Eldridge for Murder was issued Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday, “Sheriff [Greg] Speck, along with Deputies from the Sheriff's Office, Somerset Police Officers, Troopers from the London Post of the Kentucky State Police and members of the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team located Bobby Eldridge in a motel room near the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 80,” PCSO stated.
“Several attempts were made to contact Bobby Eldridge, without response from the suspect. Members of the KSP Special Response Team heard sounds from the motel room that caused them concern for the safety of individuals inside. The door was breached and electronic surveillance devices were deployed that detected that the suspect was suffering from a self inflicted gunshot. EMS personnel, who had been on standby near the scene, were immediately summoned to the room. Shortly thereafter, the Coroner's Office was notified.”
Bobby Eldridge’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
