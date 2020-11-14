As information on a burglary unfolded this week, a Monticello man was taken into custody by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Tim Catron told of the burglary October 21 at a residence on Noel's Lane leading to an investigation by several deputies and producing enough info to obtain a search warrant for another residence located on Dodson Hollow Road.
A firearm believed to have been taken in late October was recovered when the search warrant was executed by Deputies Derek Dennis, Joe Horne, Brent Rose and Cody Neal. The search also led to the discovery of illegal narcotics. Sheriff Catron said, "Other firearms had been recovered in the case which were not found at Dodson Hollow."
Catron further stated, "Deputy Derek Dennis charged and arrested Aaron Shearer of Monticello for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia."
According to Catron, "The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s office with additional charges on Shearer and possibly others, once the firearms are identified by the victim in the case." Shearer was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
