Kentucky State Board of Elections during a special Zoom meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday finalized temporary emergency administration regulations that will layout the blueprint for the upcoming election.
Dwight Sears, Somerset-based member of the State Board of Elections, summarized the meeting for the Commonwealth Journal and the nearly 48,000 registered voters in Pulaski County.,
“With the November 3 General Election quickly approaching, it’s imperative we get these emergency administrative documents on the desks of Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary Michael Adams for signatures. There is so much work to do, time is truly of the essence,” Sears said.
“This emergency regulation will allow the Commonwealth to conduct general, special and local option elections November 3 in a manner that reduces the amount of exposure voters, poll workers and administrators have to a possible COVID-19 infection, thereby helping state and federal efforts to slow and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the Board of Elections member noted.
“It is important to know this is NOT a no-excuse option. We will NOT be mailing ballots to all Kentucky voters. Our postal service, county clerks and local election boards are not prepared to handle the demands and stresses of a large absentee mailed-in option,” Sears emphasized.
“Pulaski County had approximately 7,500 mailed-in ballots during the primaries. Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett, her team and our local election board worked diligently every night for 10 straight days counting and processing those ballots. Now, factor in a presidential general election, a global pandemic, limited number of statewide poll workers and election volunteers and you have all the elements for a perfect storm scenario,” Sears cautioned. “I think everyone will be very pleased with the call-to-action plans that our local election officials are currently putting together,” Sears predicted.
“As members of the State Board of Elections, we must put our feelings and political affiliations aside,” Sears insisted. “ I will be honest, it has been very challenging at times, but I am so honored to represent Pulaski County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the 3.4-plus million registered voters,” he added.
“These emergency regulations will give every voter multiple opportunities to vote, including absentee mail ‘if the voter is eligible,’ three weeks of early voting including three Saturdays, and opportunities for voting on Election Day,” he said.
“We highly encourage everyone to take full advantage of early voting , starting October 13, guaranteeing your ballot will be effectively and safely cast, and reducing strain on absentee and Election Day voting. We want to ensure everyone can cast their personal ballot the best way that suits their personal needs,” Sears said. “Balancing our election this way should guarantee fair, safe and secure elections across the entire Commonwealth,” he added.
“We will continue to work off successes of our last primary. When all the dust finally settled, Kentucky received a lot of national attention praising those efforts. We want to build off that momentum and improve where we can,” Sears emphasized.
“These emergency regulations do not just happen overnight. There were literally hundreds and hundreds of hours put into this, “ Sears said. “I would certainly be remiss if I did not give credit where credit was certainly due; to true bipartisan efforts of the Kentucky State Board of Elections, our election committee, executive director Jared Dearing and his staff, the Kentucky County Clerks Association, Secretary of State Michael Adams, Governor Andy Beshear, the Republican Party of Kentucky, the Kentucky Democratic Party and several members of the Kentucky General Assembly.
Important dates to keep in mind:
• Mail-in ballot portal opened Monday, August 24.
• Ballots will not be mailed until at least September 15.
• Mail-in ballot portal closes October 9. Only medical emergency absentee ballots will be mailed after October 9.
• All absentee mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day,
• Voters using absentee mail ballots should mail them back as soon as received. Do not wait until Election Day to mail in your ballot.
• Ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office by the Friday following the election.
• Early voting starts October 13 and continues through November 2 with three Saturdays of early voting and a minimum of four hours on Saturdays.
• All available vote totals on Election Day will be released by midnight with a second release of unofficial election totals Friday following the election. County certification of election will be by the following Tuesday.
Mark Vaught, election coordinator for Pulaski County, said he expects as many as 30,000 voters, a record turnout, at the November 3 General Election. Some 28,000 Pulaski countians voted in 2016 when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. As much or more interest is being generated as Joe Biden challenges Trump. There is also intense interest in the race between Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath for McConnell’s U.S. Senate seat.
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way elections are conducted. Vaught said Pulaski County will have 10 Super Precincts on Election Day and two in-person voting places as early voting begins October 13.
