Kathy Price Sears comes by it honestly.
"My mother was always a leader in business," said Sears, the 2020 Woman in Business Award recipient as given by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. "She managed Somerset Lodge for about 20 years. She's the kind that thinks fast on her feet, a very hard worker, very consistent. If she did something one way, she's going to do it that way from now on."
Sears values the lessons she learned from her mother in dependability and work ethic, but has also found her own identity — more flexible, perhaps, when another way might have been more rigid. It's her business acumen and ability to work with other people that has made her such a local success, leading to the award she was recently presented with as part of the 2021 Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Virtual Banquet.
The awards — presented online this year due to COVID-19 concerns — were announced with accompanying videos on the Chamber's website, viewable at the Chamber's website (somersetpulaskichamber.com/2021-virtual-awards/). In a video presentation accepting the award, Sears said she was thankful to the Chamber for the award and "so surprised" when she was called to be told about the award. She also expressed thanks to all her clients and customers over the years.
"I love being a business owner," she said on the video presentation. "I love real estate, and I'll probably be in this another 10 years, at least."
In 2016, Sears bought out her partner Nelson Weaver and merged her KEY Associates Real Estate office with the Century 21 Advantage franchise brokered by Steve Robinson. In only four years with Century 21, Sears has made an impact, winning their highest sales award for two consecutive years.
Sears has experience in much more than real estate, however. At 16, Kathy started work at the downtown Somerset Pharmacy, one of the busiest places in Somerset at the time with its lunch counter and full pharmacy. In 1980, she began her career as a Merchandise Manager in retail with the Belk department store and helped open their location in the new Somerset Mall. Sears was hired in a supervisory position, but was soon promoted to a buyer for the store, traveling to markets many times a year to purchase inventory for the store. In 1994, Kathy decided to pursue her career in Real Estate part time, but it wasn't long before she was working as a full time agent and left Belk after 15 years.
At home, Sears stayed just as busy as she did in the workplace. In 1968 after graduating from Somerset High School, she married Garry Sears and they soon had two girls, Shelley and Holly. Sears was described as a "very hands-on mom"; daughter Holly said, "Mom can handle a 10 hour a day job, maintain her office, her home and anything we need her to do. If we called her at midnight in college, she was in Lexington within an hour or so. Even today she is always one phone call away."
Sears credits much of her success to the lessons she learned from her own mother, to whom she was born in Short Creek, Ky., By the time Sears was 15, her family had increased to seven children and being next to the oldest child, her responsibilities grew early.
"We were raised so boys and girls were pretty much the same — if the boys were out mowing the yard, we (girls) were out there helping," Sears told the Commonwealth Journal. "Our mother didn't hold us back ... You had to be fast on your feet and make decisions."
She added, "As a child, I was given a lot of responsibility. When you got old enough to do something, (Lela) gave you a project and you completed it."
The key trait Sears picked up was the ability to manage people, something which first came in handy during her years with Belk.
"You have to be consistent and you have to be energetic and trustworthy; you need integrity for sure," said Sears. "If you don't have integrity, they're not going to listen when you try to explain (something) to them. Compare that to the real estate world; it's pretty much the same. When you're working with clients, they expect you to be dependable and trustworthy.
"It's about what type of work ethic you have, no matter what you're doing," she added. "Getting up in the morning, being consistent and going to your office. I own an office space on U.S. 27; people know I'm going to be here every morning and I'm going to be available. Availability is a key factor."
Sears said that she's been to numerous Chamber functions, and served on the board for six years as well as numerous committees for much longer than that, and has seen many women with longer careers be honored. Thus she was "really excited and shocked" to received the Woman in Business Award.
However, Sears has a great number of accomplishments to her name. She was named the Business Woman of the year by Business and Professional Women's Club in 2010. During her 25 year career, Sears has held numerous positions with the Somerset Lake Cumberland Board having served as Board President in 2000 and voted Realtor of the Year in 2008. She has served and chaired many committees on both the local and state level, and presently serves as Federal Political Coordinator having been appointed in 2005 by the Kentucky Association of Realtors. During her tenure as director with the Chamber of Commerce, she worked alongside then Executive Director Jack Keeney to raise money for local charities with the Festival of Trees. This led her to the formation of the annual Holiday Auction, which over the last 11 years has raised $139,000 that has awarded scholarships to 88 Pulaski County High School Seniors attending college at Somerset Community College.
Sears has made many connections over the years and sees her work as a "partnership" with her clients. "I feel like I'm obligated to those people to help them, and they still send me business; I really enjoy being there for new people wanting to purchase homes."
While Sears might be worthy of winning a community award, she sees it as her task to help others reach their own heights in life and teaching young realtors to be successful.
"Friends keep asking when I'm going to retire," said Sears. "My position is still joyful; it does bring joy to my life. It's meaningful. I still have things I haven't done and I have a lot of things I learned from my work that I need to share with other people. As long as I feel like I have something that other people need and I can help other people have a good life, I'm still going to be out there giving it."
