The Somerset-based member of the State Board of Elections, present Tuesday night during tabulation of primary votes in Pulaski County, expressed pride in how smoothly the historic primaries were conducted. Dwight Sears participated in a virtual meeting with the state board during the tabulation.
"The State Board of Elections is extremely proud of how our historic primary turned out, Sears told the Commonwealth Journal. "As the entire nation looked on, waiting and expecting our processes to break down, it did just the opposite, he said.
Sears was particularly impressed with Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett and her staff, and the Pulaski County Board of Elections. "They are the heroes in all this,' said Sears. He praised their election savvy, their professional approach and hard work.
"As a board, we are already looking ahead at the November General Election... we are analyzing every detail, big and small, and asking all parties involved what could we have done to have been better," Sears continued.
"I think the future of our elections will probably look a little differently moving forward," the state Election Board member observed. "For instance, early voting appears to have been extremely popular around the Commonwealth. I personally hope that stays, I would also like to see more super precincts in all counties with possibly extended hours and maybe a Saturday or two," he suggested.
Most people don’t work in the same precinct in which they live. Add possible child care needs into that equation and it only makes sense to continue with the super precinct concept,"
Sears, quoting Washington Post reporter Joseph Marks: "Marks said it best: 'Kentucky’s primary contest (Tuesday) marked a rare bright spot after a string of primaries where officials proved wholly unprepared...'”
"We studied the playbooks of every state election that had taken place prior to ours. We were not going to repeat some of their struggles. We were determined to be successful," Sears remarked.
"That success is the result of countless hours of preparation from the real heroes, all 120 county clerks, their teams, local boards and thousands of volunteers. I can assure you every single person involved had every single voters' best interest in mind. No one wanted to fail," Sears assured.
He continued: "I am so proud to have worked alongside Secretary Michael Adams, Executive Director Jared Dearing, his entire staff and our incredible, bipartisan State Board of Elections. It appears as though we will exceed 1 million total votes cast during a global pandemic primary election. That alone is an incredible task.
"As a board member, it’s important that we protect the integrity of our elections and provide multiple options for every registered Kentucky voter.
"Today I’m proud of all Kentucky officials who came together across party lines to ensure a safe and successful election. I’m proud of the resilient Kentucky voters who refused to let a virus disenfranchise them. While in so many categories Kentucky remains near the bottom, today Kentucky is first in something –– conducting elections, even under extreme circumstances, and exhibiting grace under pressure," Sears concluded.
