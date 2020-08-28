The 2022 local elections are nearly two years away but candidates, potential candidates, possible candidates and “maybe” candidates continue to surface.
Latest name making the rounds as a “maybe” candidate for Pulaski County Judge-Executive is Dwight Sears, member of the State Board of Elections and president and CEO of Silent Guard, a security system installation firm.
Sears is not talking. Asked about the possibility of seeking the judge-executive office, Sears evaded the question. He indicated his position on the State Board of Elections and trying to prepare for the November 3 General Election amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a full-time job.
The Republican primary in May 2022 is sure to have a contest, maybe a crowd seeking the office of county judge-executive. Incumbent Steve Kelley has said he will seek a third term and Marshall Todd, a Nancy home builder and previous candidate for the judge’s office, said he definitely will be a candidate in 2022,
Tommy Turner, a veteran state representative who did not seek reelection, said he is being encouraged to run for county judge.
Mike New, retired Somerset city councilor, said he is “praying” to see if the Lord wants him to run for judge-executive.
Several posts on 4th District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw’s website urge him to run for judge-executive but Ranshaw has made no comment to the Commonwealth Journal. An attempt to reach Ranshaw by cell phone for this article was not successful.
The office of Pulaski County sheriff has attracted one candidate. Todd Dalton, retired commander of State Police Post 11, has announced he will be a candidate for sheriff in 2022 if Incumbent Sheriff Greg Speck does not seek another term. Speck has told the Commonwealth Journal he will step down at the end of his current term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.