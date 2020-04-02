A second arrest has been made in connection with an assault and kidnapping case for which a Clark County woman was arrested locally this past weekend.
On Thursday, Zachary B. Kinnard, 29, of Danville was arrested by Danville Police on behalf of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. A warrant charging Kinnard with kidnapping (with serious physical injury) in Pulaski County was applied for and granted to Pulaski Sheriff's Det. Todd Wilson on March 30.
The Danville Police Department were asked to assist, which led to the Thursday arrest in Danville.
Kinnard was lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center and is under a $150,000 Cash or Property Bond.
The arrest was connected to the Saturday night apprehension of Jayme Danielle Barker, 34, of Winchester. She was charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting of Jermaine Bennett, Jr., also from Winchester.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Nancy Volunteer Fire Department at around 2:15 p.m. Friday to the report of a gunshot victim on Brock Road. The victim was located and identified as Bennett, who had been shot in the leg and had zip ties around a wrist and an ankle, according to the sheriff's office, which noted that he was flown to Lexington for treatment of his injuries.
Barker was quickly identified as a suspect but her whereabouts were unknown, according to the sheriff's office. She was thought to be within the Somerset city limits at the time, so Somerset Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation and immediately responded with two detectives sent to the Sheriff’s Office and other officers sent to a location where Barker may have possibly been. She was not there at that time.
Working together, the sheriff's office and Somerset Police located Barker around 9 p.m. Saturday night. She was taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Kenton Lanham, Assistant County Attorney in the Pulaski County Attorney's Office, said that Barker's preliminary hearing in Pulaski District Court was held Thursday — because of COVID-19 concerns, it had to be done over Skype. Allegations by Barker were raised that Bennett had been abusing her daughter "and everything that happened flowed from that," noted Lanham. However, Lanham said that "as of now, nothing has been substantiated."
Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said that the allegations have been referred to the Winchester Police Department.
Probable cause was found on all felony counts for Barker, noted Lanham, and her bond was not reduced. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office now has 60 days to present the case to a grand jury for indictment, though because of the disruption to the court system because of the coronavirus situation, it's possible to file a motion asking for 45 additional days.
