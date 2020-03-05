The last Somerset defendant accused of transporting 56 kilos of cocaine through Arkansas back in October 2018 has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Johnnie D. Adams, 38, pleaded guilty on February 21 in the United States District Court’s Western District of Arkansas to one count of cocaine possession (more than 5 kilograms) with intent to deliver and another involving possession of firearms to further the alleged drug trafficking.
Adams and his co-defendant, 34-year-old Curtis J. Troxtle, were set to stand trial in January on the charges which came from an October 29, 2018, traffic stop. However, the trial was cancelled after Troxtle pleaded guilty on January 23.
As reported in the Magnolia Reporter (Ark.), Troxtle was driving and Adams was a passenger in a Ford Explorer which allegedly had been following a semi too closely as they traveled east on I-30 in Hempstead County, Arkansas. Both men indicated they had flown from Kentucky in Adams’ private plane and were driving home because it broke down. Ultimately a K-9 unit alerted to possible narcotics in the vehicle. When State Trooper Bernard Pettit informed the men he had probable cause to search the Explorer, Adams reportedly told him they were “mules and the car is loaded.”
DEA Special Agent Matthew Newcomb wrote in his criminal complaint against the pair that authorities found 32 wrapped packages of packages of suspected cocaine -- weighing around 1 kilogram each -- inside a suitcase and another 24 kilo-sized packages inside a duffel bag. Upon their arrest, according to the complaint, both men admitted to federal DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agents that they had transported cash and drugs between Detroit, Michigan, and McAllen, Texas, in Adams’ plane on multiple occasions.
Both men are currently awaiting formal sentencing.
