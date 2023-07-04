'Tis the season to make art outdoors.
The Shine House, located at 402 North Main Street in downtown Somerset, will hold its second art carnival of the 2023 summer on Friday, July 7, offering kids and kids-at-heart alike the opportunity to participate in a number of fun artistic activities — including contributing to community paintings.
Tara Helser-Sellers of the Shine House was happy with the way the first event turned out back at the beginning of June but is looking forward to seeing even more people visit this weekend.
"The last one was really great," said Helser-Sellers. "It felt like a family block party. It was an interesting dynamic."
There will be a number of "yard games" as she put it, including things like painted Twister on the ground, movement art in the yoga studio, and Plinko, like the game on "The Price Is Right," using golf balls dipped in paint to roll over vertically-place pegs to create unique patterns.
"You're covered in gloves, so you aren't getting completely messy, but it is messy," said Helser-Sellers. "Art that is messy is fun. So we're trying to do messy art as clean as possible."
One of the messiest events from last time was preparing three public art pieces that will be auctioned off at the final event on August 4. Participants had the ability to use randomly-thrown paint splatters on blank canvas to create the background of the pieces; this time, people will be able to contribute to the foreground of the works — with a little help.
"Day to day, artists with developmental differences are coming in and they're putting their work on top of (the splatter pieces from last time)," said Helser-Sellers. "We do community projects at the Shine House all the time, and it's mostly led with the idea of our artists with disabilities. It's an amazing project; they come up with really cool, interesting idea, and it's super fun to bring them to life, we just thought the community might want to be involved in that and kind of get an idea of what we do day to day.
"They're drawing or sketching out the piece, and then the community will come in and fill it in," she added. "It's kind of like a paint-by-number (piece); we won't have the numbers, but it becomes like that."
There will also be two additional murals, with blank faces on them, and people can paint their own faces in those spaces.
"We're not looking for realistic detail," said Helser-Sellers. "It can be stick faces, whatever."
The auction on August 4 will help support the Shine House's programs that help artists like the ones working on the community pieces.
"We serve our artists with developmental differences for free on a year-round basis, so that program is quite expensive," she said. "We do have our large monthly donation from ABA (Applied Behavioral Advancements), they really help us out on that programming, but we would like to increase the programming and further expand on what we're doing. We thought this would be a fun fundraiser that everybody can participate it."
There will also be vendors on hand, including artists of different types — "They're kind of new to the scene, so it's great to see them get out and share their work with people," said Helser-Seller. "I'm hoping people come out and support them" — as well as food and more.
And, said Helser-Sellers, the Shine House is introducing something big — literally. A new nine-foot-tall monster puppet that's been a Shine House project will make it's debut at the July art carnival.
"He's pretty incredible," she said.
The event lasts from 6p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shine House and is free to the public.
Sponsors include ABA, Quest Counseling, Somerset Mental Health, See Somerset, Resilience Counseling Services, LLC, A Bazaar Universe, Lemonjuice McGee’s Comic Cavalcade, and Midland Farms.
"This is our first year; next year, I see more interactive and larger pieces," said Helser-Sellers. "This year we've got a lot of fun activities, but I look forward to the future. But we're going to enjoy this one while it's happening."
