A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last month, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
On February 1, 2021, the sheriff’s office secured a warrant for Javonte Deshaun Groves, 26, of Lexington.
Detective Matt Bryant had contacted The US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, to request their assistance in locating Groves.
According to the sheriff's office, on January 22, 2021, at approximately 3:52 a.m., an armed robbery on Prather Road in Somerset was reported to the Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center. Deputies and Somerset Police Department Officers were immediately dispatched to the victim's residence.
When deputies arrived, they learned that a male individual had come into a home on Prather Road armed with a handgun and robbed a man and his girlfriend, as well as another male friend who was visiting from Lexington, according to the sheriff's office.
During the robbery, the suspect took jewelry, a handgun, and the victims' cell phones, according to the sheriff's office. The complete list and value of the stolen property are still under investigation.
Two perpetrators were determined to be involved — Groves and Jalen Alcorn, 19, of Lexington.
Bryant and the US Marshal’s Task Force were able to apprehend Groves at his Lexington residence. Groves was transported back to Pulaski County Detention Center, where he was lodged and charged with First-Degree Robbery and Burglary First-Degree.
Alcorn was taken into custody last Wednesday on the same charges, and is currently being held in Pulaski County Detention Center.
The investigation continues by Detective Bryant and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the US Marshal’s Task Force and the Transylvania University Department of Public Safety.
