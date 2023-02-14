This Friday, February 17, 3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper Community Arts Center presents its second-to-last concert at 7 p.m., in the downstairs bistro, with an evening of music by East Tennessee old-timey folklorist Jordan Hughett, and Somerset's eclectic Perry Good & Garold Sowder.
Born on Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau, Jordan Hughett became enamored with the traditional music of the area at a very young age. He got his first banjo when he was three years old and started playing clawhammer style when in middle school. It was while in high school that he met the great granddaughter of Buell Kazee, a banjo-playing Baptist minister from Eastern Kentucky who recorded early country music in the 1920s. Jordan then began learning from Buell's son Philip who had learned to play banjo and sing ballads from his father. Although still young, Hughett has dedicated his life to preserving this ancient art form.
Perry Good and Garold Sowder are two of Somerset's best performers of classic country and acoustic music standards. Featured regulars at the weekly Lake Cumberland Jammers sessions, they are a perfect blend of voice and harmony with wonderful guitar accompaniment.
The 3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper series carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other's company, music, and mutual encouragement. The coffeehouse presents performances every third Friday of the month and is located in the downstairs Bistro at the Cooper Community Arts Center, 107 North Main Street in Somerset.
Enter through the side door on East Columbia Street. Handicap access is through the rear door. In keeping with the coffeehouse tradition, beverages and cookies are included in your donation of $10.The music goes from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information and/or directions, call Joe LaMay at 606-305-6741.
