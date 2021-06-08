A second female victim has come forward accusing Somerset accountant Terry Flinchum of sexual abuse.
Flinchum, 63, is accused of having assaulted both women in his Whitetail Run office/residence.
Flinchum was originally charged on April 9 after a female victim in her 30s reported an incident of sexual abuse that took place in February.
That victim said Flinchum had prepared her taxes.
The second victim is also in her 30s, and stated that she had a similar encounter with Flinchum as the first reported victim. She also stated that Flinchum had prepared her taxes over the last three years.
A Pulaski County Grand Jury issued a second indictment against Flinchum on June 2, charging him with a second charge of first-degree Sexual Abuse.
On Thursday, Deputy Junior Fortenberry, with the Sheriff’s Office Court Security Division served the indictment on Flinchum at the Judicial Center, where he was released on a $5,000 cash or property bond.
His arraignment is scheduled for June 24.
The case remains under investigation by Lt. Bobby Jones and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
