The #seemyset Art Market is taking place today (Saturday) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rocky Hollow, with artists, music, food trucks and a few friendly and familiar faces to speak to.
That includes many of the City of Somerset’s leaders as well as local artist and business owners that are on hand to let folks know about the goings on around the city.
People like Sommer Schoch, producing artistic director with the Flashback Theater Company, who was out promoting the theater group as well as offering a “post-view” (rather than a preview, since it has already happened) of the company’s most recent production, which took place in July.
“I’m just trying to answer people’s questions, let them know what we’ve got coming up, what we’ve got going on,” Schoch said.
She said she enjoyed setting up at events like the Art Market because many times she will get to talk to people who might be interested in auditioning for a production, or someone who may not have realized there was a theater company in town.
In the tent beside her, Jade Ellis was busy rearranging and showing off the items her “traveling wearable art boutique” has to offer.
Co-owner of A Bazaar Universe, Ellis said she was also enjoying her day at the Art Market.
“It’s lovely. It’s really wonderful to be set up with some of my favorite people in the world, because I have my best friends on either side of me.
She was referring to Schoch on her left and to a couple of crafters on her right: Zoe and Bradley Shane Gilmore.
The couple set up a booth to show off their hand-made items. For Zoe, it was her macrame work, which she said she does with recycled cotton that she buys online.
For her largest pieces, she said it takes 10 to 15 hours to complete.
Bradley was there with his copperwork pieces, which he said could take a similar amount of time: Most pieces take eight to 16 hours, while larger pieces can take 16 to 20.
He said he uses a technique called chasing and repousse, meaning he will hammer a sheet of copper from both the front and the back to create the design.
Of course, the Art Market also had representation from painters, such as Somerset artist Sarah Roberts. She was set up with a collection of bold, colorful pieces that were catching the eyes of many people passing by.
“I love color,” she said. “I love to paint bright, fun colors, and animals and pets.”
