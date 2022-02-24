After repeating language considered anti-Semitic openly in a state legislature committee meeting, Somerset's State Senator Rick Girdler told the Commonwealth Journal that he apologizes for the words he spoke.
"The people that know me know what is in my heart. With that said, I want to apologize for anyone I hurt with my comments," said Girdler in a statement sent to the CJ after being contacted for comment. "I regret having said them."
According to published reports in other state media, both Girdler and Hopkinsville Representative Walker Thomas used the phrase "Jew them down" Tuesday in a meeting of the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Scott Aubrey, Director of the Division of Real Properties, was discussing with the committee a pair of $1 leases from a Mayfield Company related to Dec. 10 storms, one to the state's Department of Corrections and another for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services.
Girdler, the committee chairman, asked if there were any questions on the matter, and Thomas could be heard on the microphone quietly laughing and asking if the state could “Jew them down on the price.”
Following that, Girdler said, “We’ve got a representative up here (asking) if you could Jew them down a little bit on the price." Girdler then paused and noted, “That ain’t the right word to use. ‘Drop them down,’ I guess.”
Girdler clarified to the Commonwealth Journal that there was "no ill will or intent" behind his repetition of the other legislator's word choices.
"I don't have hate in my heart for anyone, especially my Jewish brothers and sisters," said Girdler. "Everyone knows I'm a Christian, so I also want to say I never want my words to bring harm to the Gospel or reflect negatively on my Lord and Savior. Again, I am sorry for my statement."
Likewise, reported the Herald-Leader, the Republican Thomas apologized for his original use of the comments, saying, “I sincerely regret using that term and apologize to anyone harmed by my use of it. This is not who I am, nor is it what my faith leads me to be.
"It is a phrase I have heard throughout my life, but this experience has provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the impact that words have and the fact that we must be smarter today than we were yesterday."
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, executive director of Chabad of the Bluegrass and chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council, called the phrase a “dangerous relic of a hateful bygone era” that has no place in Kentucky, and was "extremely surprised" to hear Girdler use the phrase given that he knows and respects the District 15 Republican State Senator, according to the Herald-Leader.
Litvin has visited Somerset multiple times in recent years for the ceremonial menorah lighting for Hanukkah with Somerset Mayor Alan Keck at City Hall.
Girdler, a former insurance agent in Somerset, represented Pulaski, Lincoln and Boyle Counties in Frankfort until redistricting earlier this legislative session was approved, at which point his area became Pulaski, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell and Wayne Counties in District 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.