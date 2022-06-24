As a Kentucky State Senator, Somerset’s Rick Girdler has had plenty of stressful moments. Few, however, were like the experience he went through in May.
“It was a hairy situation,” said Girdler.
On May 9, Girdler had what he described as a “massive” heart attack.
“I’m all right,” said Girdler. “I’m back to 100 percent.”
Unfortunately, that figure of “100 percent” figured into the coronary incident, as Girdler said he had a 100 percent blockage of his right artery — “If it had been the left artery, I wouldn’t be able to talk to you,” Girdler told a reporter.
“I woke up that morning about 5 a.m. and I mean, it was pressure galore on my chest,” he recalled. “I woke my wife up and said, ‘You’re going to have to take me to the hospital, something is going on.’ ... It was very painful, as far as the pressure in my chest.”
Girdler said he made it to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, and within 38 minutes from walking in the door, Girdler had a stent put into his body to help support his artery, and was “feeling much, much better.”
After checking in, an EKG, or electrocardiogram, was done to check Girdler’s heart.
“I started hearing the codes going off saying, ‘cath lab,’ and then they ran me through there,” said Girdler, noting that Dr. Michael McKinney then attended to him.
Girdler stayed in LCRH for a couple more days before leaving, and said he’ll be doing cardiac rehab at the local hospital in July.
“They did a wonderful job,” he said of LCRH. “I can’t do anything but sing praises for the hospital here, I really can’t.”
He said he was never frightened during the heart attack because of his faith in Christ.
Girdler said he feels better now than he has in years. Now retired from the insurance business, Girdler is still in the Kentucky Senate, but says this won’t affect his political duties — in fact, it may make him more effective.
“Back in this (past legislative) session, I’d wear out pretty quick,” he noted. “I just thought it was my age, I really did. I’d come home and I’d sleep three or four hours on weekends. ... I just attributed it to going back and forth.”
Unfortunately, he’s also been advised to make some lifestyle changes.
“I haven’t eaten a steak or a fried anything for six weeks,” said Girdler.
At least, however, those efforts have paid off so far.
“I’m as good as gold,” said Girdler. “I’m better than I was. I’ve got more energy, so we’ll make it through.”
