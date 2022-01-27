State Sen. Rick Girdler of Somerset was caught in the editorial crosshairs of the Lexington Herald-Leader op-ed section this week. He's just not entirely sure why.
On Wednesday, the Lexington newspaper published an opinion piece by commentary writer Linda Blackford, entitled "When we hand out tax dollars to developers, we need more information, not less." In it, Blackford challenged Senate Bill 111 — she began by pointing out that it was introduced in the legislature by Girdler — calling it a "really bad bill that highlights some disturbing trends we see out of Frankfort."
Wrote Blackford, "Senate Bill 111 would reverse an improvement to the TIF statute enacted last year. TIFs, as you may recall, are a way to help private corporations build projects by returning some of the tax revenue they produce, usually property or occupational taxes. Last year, the General Assembly decided to add some accountability by requiring local governments to do the same independent assessment of a proposed project that state TIF projects usually get. But Girdler’s bill takes out the 'shall' and adds a 'may,' so that local governments can choose whether they get the analysis or not."
Blackford made it clear she was not a fan of the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) concept, calling it "corporate welfare" and said that there are "no studies or proof" that they actually improve communities.
But, after adding that Girdler wasn't available for comment on why he thinks the bill "is a good idea," she tied him together with local projects that have been made possible through the TIF model: "It’s interesting that Girdler is the bill’s sponsor because Somerset is suddenly a TIF hotspot, including one for a private 'University of Somerset' whose board is headed by Mayor Alan Keck (who is strongly considering running for governor in 2023) and his brother. Another TIF project includes the Horse Soldiers Bourbon company. As part of that deal, which included $30 million in state incentives, the city of Somerset will allow the company to keep 80 percent of new occupational tax revenue generated by the project."
Blackford concluded by saying there's a trend out of Frankfort of bills that lessen government transparency, and "Girdler’s bill would only exacerbate that trend."
While Girdler acknowledged that he didn't reply to Blackford's request for comment, he did respond to the Commonwealth Journal regarding information in Blackford's op-ed piece.
Most notably, he said, the bill wasn't his doing: It came from the Kentucky League of Cities, who simply needed a legislator's name attached to it to help make it into law. Girdler was chosen because of his presence on the state senate's committee on Economic Development, Tourism and Labor, he said — he was co-chairman until last year.
"All it basically does, it corrects what was done wrong last year," said Girdler. "The Cabinet for Economic Development and the League of Cities wanted somebody to put a bill in to correct (what was done before). ... That's the reason it came to me, because the Cabinet for Economic Development was the one that said, 'Get somebody to correct this, and the League of Cities and (the Cabinet) came to me. That's pure and simple. To tell you that me and anybody else sat down and came up with this (bill), that's totally ludicrous."
Girdler forwarded to the Commonwealth Journal a statement from the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), a non-profit association for cities and municipal agencies in the state that offers advocacy legal services, training, research, insurance and more.
It reads: "This bill was a collaborative effort between the Cabinet for Economic Development and the KY League of Cities to correct an inadvertent statutory change made in the Cabinet for Economic Development’s omnibus bill that passed last year. Changes were intended to only apply to area development districts that involved state funds as opposed to just local projects. We all agreed that in order to promote best practices we should include the suggested language as opposed to just deleting it, even though not every local project would have the size and scope to involve such a report. This is an example of all branches of government working together collaboratively to correct the mistake from last year."
Girdler also noted that these are local-only TIF projects with no state participation, "so they should be decisions made at the local level."
He said he doesn't know who Blackford is, but "she sounds to me like she doesn't like TIFs." That in itself confuses Girdler, who doesn't see the idea as "corporate welfare" or "socialism for the developers," as Blackford wrote.
As previously described in the Commonwealth Journal, creating a TIF District allows the government to pledge revenues that will go towards developing that specific area. The baseline tax revenues, the amount being collected at the time the TIF District is created, are collected and used in the same way as they always have been.
All revenue collected above that baseline amount is set aside in a special fund which can only go towards development within the TIF District, such as helping pay for infrastructure needs.
"When you build something of this nature, then businesses come up around it," said Girdler. "Then you're hoping it will help pay for that first structure that was put in place. ... You don't want to build a hamburger joint out in the middle of (the rural area) if you've got them all on Hamburger Road. You've got to attract the businesses to that."
