Yesterday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced the Government Shutdown Prevention Act. The bill incentivizes Congress to properly consider and debate spending legislation in the future, as it would immediately cut spending if government funding deadlines are missed.
“My Government Shutdown Prevention Act would help ensure Congress starts hitting its deadlines, making it a more responsible steward of the American people’s resources,” said Dr. Paul.
Instead of Congress risking government shutting down operations, Dr. Paul’s plan would keep government open but institute a one percent cut to then-current funding levels for any agency, program, and activity that Congress failed to fund. Funding would be reduced by another one percent every 90 days thereafter that an agreement is still not enacted.
Currently, Congress does not face any consequences for failing to pass appropriations bills on time.
Along with ensuring government honors its obligations and maintains its operations, Dr. Paul’s proposal aims to give agencies the certainty of knowing that, in a worst-case scenario, they will always be able to operate with a full year of funding at no less than 96 percent of their then-current levels.
