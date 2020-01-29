Governor Andy Beshear outlined his proposed budget Tuesday night, and local reaction is a bit of a mixed bag.
Somerset resident and Republican Senator Rick Girdler said he needed more time to study the budget fully, but added that, as far as he knew, the Democratic governor had not run the proposal past the leadership of either the House or the Senate before unveiling it.
Meanwhile, Somerset Independent’s Superintendent Kyle Lively responded favorably to the education changes proposed in Beshear’s budget, while Pulaski School’s Superintendent Pat Richardson was more cautious about how the proposed changes will be funded.
Education funding took top priority in Beshear’s outline. The proposal includes a $2,000 salary increase for every public school teacher in Kentucky, a 1 percent increase in the state’s SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) per student funding, fully funding the state’s annual recommended contribution (ARC) to the Teachers’ Retirement System, and pledging $11 million every two years for textbooks.
Both Lively and Richardson said they were happy to see ARC being fully funded.
Lively extended those good feelings to the budget in general.
“It was great to see an increase to SEEK funding, financial support for textbooks/instructional materials, full funding of the pension ARC, and salary increases for teachers within the Governor’s proposed budget.
“Adequately funding and supporting public education is vital to Kentucky’s future. Hopefully, the final budget will at least mirror if not exceed the proposed budget’s support for public education,” Lively said.
But Richardson questioned where the money for things like the teachers’ raises and textbooks would come from, especially since Beshear’s budget did not fully fund the already-passed SB 1 – known as the school safety law.
That bill requires school districts to secure entryways with electronic locks, appoint safety coordinators, manage a tip-line for students to report threats and put School Resource Officers (SROs) in every single school.
Estimates as to the cost for these improvements have been floated around as approximately $35 million. Beshear’s budget allows for state funding of $18.2 million in bonds, which, as the Associated Press pointed out, reflects Beshear’s belief that SB1 will need to be carried out in phases.
It’s that funding uncertainty that concerns Richardson. Or, as he put it, “We have to eat the elephant in small bites, and SB 1 is a large elephant.”
He said that it’s going to take looking at both the local level and the state level to fully fund everything within that bill.
That makes some of Beshear’s added budgetary items, such as the $2,000 salary increase for teachers, a cause of concern.
“We don’t need any more unfunded mandates,” Richardson said.
The salary increase would cost a district the size of Pulaski’s around $1 million, he said, and the increase in SEEK funding, while welcomed, will not cover that expense.
If the budget can be implemented through state funding, and not cause the district to have to pass the costs on to local taxpayers, Richardson said he would be in favor of the changes.
“We are working well with what we’ve got,” he said. As an example, he mentioned the recent addition of two SROs that rotate through the outlying elementary schools. Those SROs complement the two who work at each of the high schools, the two at each of the middle schools, and Pulaski Elementary’s SRO.
Richardson said the funding for the additional SROs came from within the district’s General Fund and were added because he heard the concerns from parents who worried about the elementary schools’ distance from law enforcement if an emergency should arise.
Among the other items in Beshear’s budget is a 1 percent increase in funding for all postsecondary educational instructors, a 1 percent raise for all state employees, a fully funded Medicaid program, funding to hire an additional 350 children’s protective services social workers, and fully funding the pension contribution for all state employees.
Senator Girdler said he and other legislators needed time to study the information, as they had only received it Wednesday.
“We’re getting it now. LRC staff is looking at it,” he said.
One item Girdler commented on was language that suggested some of the budget’s new funding would come from a tax increase on limited liability companies.
As a small business owner, insurance man Girdler said he did not like taxing corporations. In his words, 90 percent of the companies that will be taxed are small, family-owned businesses that may only have one or a couple of employees.
“I’d hate to see us tax the people who are creating the income,” he said.
He added that legislators will pour over it over the next three to four weeks while they formulate their own version of the budget.
“It’s not going to be an overnight thing,” he said.
The Senate is required to have their budget completed by the 58th day of the session, or around the first of April.
