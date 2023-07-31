For most people, going out shopping can be an overwhelming experience at times like the holiday rush or a busy weekend. But for others, just walking in the store on a normal day can be a challenge.
That’s something Walmart is aware of — and has taken steps to help alleviate.
Somerset’s local Walmart is joining other locations in the retail department store chain in instituting “Sensory-Friendly Hours” on summer Saturdays, to create an easier shopping experience for those with sensitivity in sensory processing.
“At the end of the day, we want to serve customers from all demographics, whether they are somebody can get out and shop in a regular environment, or if it’s somebody who has a sensory issue,” said Somerset Walmart Manager Sam Scharbrough. “That’s the reason we made the decision to do that.”
Scharbrough noted that it was a company-wide policy rather than just a local one.
Sensory Processing Disorder affects at least one in 20 people in the U.S., according to the STAR Institute (sensoryhealth.org), and can affect any or all of the basic human senses — hearing, touch, smell, sight, and taste. The result can be greater than typical sensitivity to sources of stimulation for the senses, such as lights, scents, etc., and frequently affects those with other conditions, such as individuals on the autism spectrum.
To help people with these issues, during the sensory-friendly hours, Walmart will turn off overhead music that plays throughout the store. Active displays such as televisions in the electronics department will also be turned off, and the lighting in the store will be dimmed.
The sensory-friendly hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays, running through August 26. They started early in July.
Shcarbrough said there is a possibility of expanding those hours after August is over based on how many people utilize this special shopping window, “but at this time, it’s just going to be through August.”
So far, the feedback has been positive, said Scharbrough.
“Customers are really loving having that time,” he said. “If you think about autistic people, people with sensory processing issues, it’s a good time for them to get out and be in a store that’s quieter and has a good shopping environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.