David L. Dalton, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle counties, announced this week that several cases were resolved before Judge Eddy Montgomery at criminal motion hour on January 19, 2023.
Brian T. Deason, 37, of Somerset was sentenced to three years in prison for the offense of theft of identity. In October, 2021, the Somerset Police Department stopped a vehicle on North Main Street. During the stop, Deason gave a social security number of another person – apparently to avoid service of an active warrant of arrest. Dalton stated that the case was prosecuted by first assistant commonwealth’s attorney Jake Johnson.
Shane C. Delay, 35, of Nancy was sentenced to five years in prison for the offenses of second degree Unlawful Access to a computer and first degree Bail Jumping. In August 2020, a Burnside woman reported that her wallet was stolen while at Walmart. An investigation by the Somerset Police Department determined that the victim’s debit cards were used at various locations around Somerset. Surveillance video helped the SPD determined that Delay was utilizing the card – thereby unlawfully accessing a computer system. In addition, after that prosecution began in Circuit Court, in July 2021, Delay failed to appear for Court – thereby jumping bail. Dalton noted that Delay has multiple prior felonies. Dalton also praised the Somerset Police Department for their investigation.
John L. Hamilton, 52, of Somerset was imprisoned for five years following the revocation of his probation. In June 2022, deputies with the Pulaski Sheriff’s Office found a .410 Stevens shotgun; a .22 caliber pistol; and a .12 gauge shotgun at a residence in Somerset while responding to a domestic incident. Hamilton was placed on probation by order of the Circuit Court in December 2022. In January, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office filed a motion to revoke the probation – claiming that Hamilton used suboxone and lied about that use to his probation officer. At a hearing before Judge Montgomery, Hamilton’s probation was revoked and the five year prison sentence imposed.
Joyce K. Wofford, 41, of Bronston was sentenced to one year in prison for the offense of DUI, 4th offense. In March, 2019 the Kentucky State Police observed Wofford operating a motor vehicle with expired tags. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed clues of impairment. A blood test determined that Wofford had methamphetamine and amphetamine in her blood. In addition, court records showed that Wofford had three prior DUIs in Boyle and Lincoln County from 2011 through 2018. The case was prosecuted by first assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jake Johnson.
Melissa Lynn Rhymer, 49, of Eubank was sentenced to one year in prison for the offense of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. In July 2022, the Kentucky State Police – during a traffic stop on North Highway 27 for expired decal – found a bag which Rhymer stated was approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine.
Michael A. Stevens, 41, of Somerset was voided off of pretrial diversion. In February 2020, Stevens was placed on pretrial diversion for flagrant non-support – amount of support owed was approximately $16,000.00. The diversion gave Stevens the opportunity to not have a felony conviction if he followed the rules of diversion, reported to a probation officer, and repaid the owed support. In September 2020, Probation and Parole reported that Stevens was not reporting and not repaying his child support. A warrant was issued and Steven’s case lingered until Stevens was recently apprehended. Judge Montgomery voided the diversion agreement and set a sentencing hearing for February 16 to determine if Stevens is to be imprisoned for up to four years.
