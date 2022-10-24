Three vehicles were damaged in a collision just after 7 p.m. Saturday on East Ky. 914 and Ky. 192, according to the Somerset Police Department (SPD).
Gregory Brown, 76, of Somerset, was driving a white BMW SUV westbound on Ky. 914, attempting to make a lefthand turn onto Ky. 192. A passenger in the vehicle, Phyllis Brown, 73, advised that they were at the intersection and had let a couple of other cars pass by before making the turn, due to having a flashing yellow light, and as soon as it was clear they made the turn and struck a black Mercury Milan headed eastbound on Ky. 914, driven by Danielle Vanderwiere, 38, of Somerset, according to SPD.
Brown told police that they didn't see the other vehicle, and struck each other's front ends.
After the two vehicles collided, the black Mercury was forced into a white Toyota Camry, operated by Star Pitman, 58 of Somerset, that was stopped on Ky. 192 at the intersection of Ky. 914 facing westbound waiting on the red traffic light to change. Pitman advised that the Mercury struck the left front end of her vehicle, and a witness on the scene advised the same as the others involved, according to SPD.
All vehicles involved were considered to have severe damage, according to SPD, which said that parties of the BMW and Mercury (including a juvenile) were transported by ambulance to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the Toyota had no complaints of injury.
The Somerset Police Department was assisted on scene by Somerset Fire Department and Somerset/Pulaski County EMS.
