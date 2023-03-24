While fire damaged part of the Cornerstone Baptist Church on Thursday, Somerset Fire Chief Bengie Howard said he thought around half of the building – including the sanctuary area – may be saved, thanks to a firewall that separated two areas.
Along with the Somerset Fire Department, dozens of volunteers from county departments were called out to assist. According to 911 Dispatch records, firefighters from the Burnside, Ferguson, Parkers Mill, Woodstock, Haynes Knob, Mount Victory, Bronston, Science Hill, Tateville and White Lily departments were on scene, as well as representatives from Somerset-Pulaski Rescue Squad, Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, Somerset-Pulaski EMS and the Somerset Police Department.
Howard thanked those county volunteers who turned out to assist, as did the church’s pastor, Jamie Taylor.
On Friday, Taylor put out a statement on Facebook saying that he was “very thankful for all the pastors [and] community members that reached out yesterday. The firefighters from our county did an outstanding job battling the fires and I know they were exhausted. They deserve a lot of credit for saving what they could.”
Pastor Taylor’s social media post also talked about how the fire would affect those whom the church serves. “As a congregation it’s devastating to witness what we did yesterday, however we walk by faith and not by sight,” Taylor said. “We know God will make us all stronger during this time and we will exalt Him more and more every day. This is a storm we are facing but He has promised to be with us in the storms.”
Taylor also stated that it may take the church a few days to figure out how to continue their work, but that the fire would not stop their ministries.
Howard said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, and no one was injured while battling the blaze.
SFD was called out around 2:30 p.m. to a structure fire on Ogden Street, just after crews had been called to another emergency on Ky. 914.
Howard said his battalion chief was in route to a report of an accident with entrapment when the fire page went out.
When the battalion chief arrived on the scene of the church fire, he found “heavy smoke coming from the vents on the roof,” Howard said.
While dealing with fires as large as that one is not an everyday occurrence, Howard said it is also not unheard of. The department will see one or two fires of this scale each year, he said.
Therefore, the department has extensive training on what to do in these cases, and firefighters were able to fall back on that training to attack the fire.
“On a structure that big, we do an all-call, [which is] basically a second alarm, where we bring in all off-duty personnel,” Howard said.
Emergency crews made the decision to shut down parts of Clifty Street and Ogden Street to traffic due to the multiple water lines that were in use. The department used three different hydrants, Howard said.
Howard also decided to shut off power to the area, which affected around 500 residences and meant several traffic lights were out for a time, he said.
The reason for that was due to using an “elevated master stream” which shoots water high in the air and on top of the building.
“We have to shut the power down. It’s too dangerous for us to operate around [live power lines], especial with flowing water,” Howard explained.
Power was out for around four hours, while firefighters were on scene for around nine hours.
Logs from 911 Dispatch show that the last units cleared the scene at 11:30 p.m.
Early on in the course of fighting the fire, responders recognized they were “outgunned” due to the fire reaching the attic area, and firefighters had to withdraw to the outside. After forming a defensive plan, Howard said, “We made an aggressive attack on the fire. We tried to get control of it from the inside, but quickly we realized this fire was way ahead of us.”
He said he believed the fire began and was able to grow for quite a while within an area that couldn’t be seen by people.
Even though the sanctuary may still be intact – and it will be up to an engineer to determine if it is still structurally sound, Howard said – areas containing offices, classrooms and an area used as a soup kitchen to feed those in need were significantly damaged or destroyed.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Howard said.
Along with firefighters, Howard said he wanted to thank members of the community who supported them throughout the evening, including members of the church and businesses like Hardee’s which gave responders food.
“There were multiple people who came out and helped us a whole lot,” Howard said.
