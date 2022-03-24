It’s on like a leprechaun.
The 10th-annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K has the good luck to return to Pulaski County this weekend after having its initial date cancelled due to the last blast of severe winter weather.
Other than its spot on the calendar, everything else is the same — the concept, the costumes, and the location in Burnside, beginning and ending at the Stonebrook Center.
Originally scheduled for March 12, a few days ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, the Shamrock Shuffle was postponed because of snow and slick conditions.
“We had five inches of snow, and we just felt like it wasn’t a safe decision (to go ahead with it),” said Bobby Clue, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes and holds the Shuffle every year. “Plus, the City of Burnside indicated to us that the snow plows had already started to plow snow, and it was piling up on the sides of the roads. Part of the race is actually on the sides of the roads, so it was just an impossible route to use. So we erred on the side of caution and made a judgment decision to postpone, and I think it was probably the right thing to do.”
Even though St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, its spirit is still alive in the month of March — and after what happened to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team on the holiday this year, it might be a good idea to get that bad taste out of the area’s collective mouth with a St. Patrick’s re-do anyway.
Part of that is in the fun attire people come in — lots and lots of festive green, in colorful combinations of all kinds. There’s a costume contest that accompanies the race, and all sorts of awards are given out for those who came dressed in their St. Patrick’s Day finest.
“The costume contest really adds a sense of whimsy and fun to the event, something we’ve been doing since Year One,” said Clue. “We have a race director, and it’s chip-timed and professionally done, but at the same time, we don’t want to take it so seriously that people can’t come out and have fun and walk this race and feel comfortable. We’re here for any age and ability levels to come out and take part, and we want people to have a good time.”
Everyone who was signed up for the race previously and wants to participate will remain signed up, said Clue, so don’t worry about doing that again. There was only one person to cancel out for the second date, he said, and about 30 new participants have registered since the postponement, “so we actually increased our numbers,” said Clue. People over age 12 can still register to take part up through the day of the race, either by going to shamrockshuffleky.com or just showing up before the race on-site.
Clue observed that many people hear “5K” — which is 3.1 miles long — and think they’re not in good enough shape to participate.
“We wanted to make this a very inclusive race,” Clue said, “to where if you wanted to walk the entire race route, you could do that and not feel like you were going to be the only one.”
The 5K starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, April 26. Just before it at 9:30 is “The Fastest Kid in Town” race, specifically for kids 12 and under, and is sponsored by Lake Pointe Dental Care.
“The Fastest Kid in Town has been a great add to our race,” Clue said. “It has grown exponentially every year that we’ve done it.”
Cost to register for the 5K is $25 in advance, $30 the day of the race. Cost for “The Fastest Kid in Town” is $10 in advance, $15 the day of the event.
Money raised go toward chamber initiative’s such as trainings and other programs.
Those registering by the deadline receive a custom t-shirt. “A lot of people want that t-shirt every year,” Clue noted. And he means a “lot” — hundreds of people take part in the 5K every year and it continues to gain in popularity.
The route through Burnside winds along its beautiful views of Lake Cumberland. Racers will travel from Stonebrook Center by Reno’s up the north shoulder of US 27 toward Wendy’s and then turn left on Old Monticello Road before once again coming out onto the highway headed south. Racers will drop down next to Guthrie’s Grill before taking Lakeview Drive all the way around back onto US 27 and then head left back toward Stonebrook for the post-race celebration.
“The City of Burnside is a wonderful partner of ours,” Clue noted. “Mayor (Robert) Lawson is very generous by allocating resources to help us with this race. They’re really great to work with.
“There are going to be lots of people set up, lots of sponsors; it’s a great, fun atmosphere,” added Clue. “We’re excited to get this one (underway).”
